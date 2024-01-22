In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru. The victim had booked an auto ride from Tubarahalli in Whitefield around 8.30 am on Saturday, but cancelled it upon the driver’s arrival. The assault was captured on nearby CCTV footage, which showed the driver attempting to pull the woman into the auto-rickshaw with considerable force. The video later shows him emerging from the vehicle and pushing the victim onto the road, as passersby watched the incident unfold. Following the assault, the victim took to social media to share her experience and report the incident to the police. Prompt action was taken by the police, leading to the arrest of the auto-rickshaw driver. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Women Get Into Violent Fight Over Seat Inside Coach, Video Surfaces.

Auto Driver Assaults Woman

Auto rickshaw driver in Bellandur (a suburb in south-east Bengaluru), was accused of assaulting a female passenger as she cancelled the ride as the driver arrived. The incident happened on Saturday. #Bengaluru #CCTV #VideoViral pic.twitter.com/dSDvVoLR8r — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 22, 2024

