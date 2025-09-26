A 55-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by a shop owner and his employee near KR Market in broad daylight after allegedly stealing sarees from Maya Silk Sarees on Avenue Road. The shocking incident captured on video shows the shopkeeper, Umed Ram, 44, and his staff member, Mahendra Seervi, 25, dragging, kicking, and slapping the woman, who later apologised, saying she stole the sarees to buy alcohol. As the video went viral, police registered a case and arrested both Umed and Mahendra, who have been remanded to judicial custody. The victim, Hampamma, from Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh, was earlier caught on CCTV stealing 61 sarees worth INR 91,500 from the shop. Bengaluru DCP West, Girish S, further told news agency ANI that before the video went viral, the shop owner had registered a case of theft against the victim based on the CCTV video. Bengaluru: 2 Men Brutally Assaul Zomato Delivery Boy Over Delayed Food Delivery in Karnataka; Video Surfaces.

Woman Beaten by Shop Owner Over Sarees in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the saree shop owner & his assistant have been arrested by City Market police after a video went viral showing them assaulting a shoplifter. The 55-year-old woman from Guntakal, Andra Pradesh caught stealing was also arrested.pic.twitter.com/NUcjGv1YCK pic.twitter.com/IOACa1Gytb — Nishkama_Karma (@Nishkama_Karma1) September 26, 2025

Shop Owner, Staff Booked for Assaulting Woman After Video Goes Viral

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: A woman was assaulted by shopkeeper over alleged saree theft. DCP West, Girish S says, "Around four days ago, a woman stealing some sarees in front of a saree shop was caught red-handed by the saree shop owner. And after catching that woman… pic.twitter.com/g5thkcGPJt — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

