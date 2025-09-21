A Zomato delivery boy was brutally assaulted by two men in Bengaluru last Sunday, September 14, over a delayed food order. The incident occurred near Shobha Theatre when the men confronted the delivery agent, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of anger, they picked up nearby objects and repeatedly hit him, with one man using a plastic container on his head and the other striking him with a chair. A video of the assault quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage. After Swiggy's Bolt, Zomato Introduces 15-Minute Food Delivery Service in Select Cities in India.

2 Men Assault Delivery Boy Over Late Order in Bengaluru

#Bengaluru @zomato delivery agent badly thrashed with chair over delayed arrival A #Zomato delivery agent was violently assaulted by two men in Bengaluru near Shobha Theatre after arriving late with a food order on September 14. No formal complaint lodged at this point. pic.twitter.com/dBdKN1GFG5 — Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Harsh Trivedi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

