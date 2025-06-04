At least three people, including a child, are feared dead and over 10 injured after a stampede-like situation broke out outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans had gathered to celebrate the team’s IPL 2025 win. The chaos erupted as crowds surged toward the gates, attempting to enter the stadium for a felicitation ceremony organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). With fans jumping barricades to catch a glimpse of the team, police resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation. The incident occurred amid a massive public turnout for RCB’s much-awaited victory parade. Bengaluru Police Denies RCB Victory Parade Permission, Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Winning Players Felicitation To Take Place At M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

3 Feared Dead After Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium to Celebrate RCB's IPL 2025 Win

JUST IN | Three feared dead, over 10 injured in a stampede at the gates of #ChinnaswamyStadium in #Bengaluru, where fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the #RoyalChallengersBengaluru team. All the injured and dead have been taken to Bowring Hospital. — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 4, 2025

Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

🚨 Two people including a child, reportedly died in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebrations pic.twitter.com/IFUCeFWgfN — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 4, 2025

Chaos at Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

#Breaking in Bengaluru: Two persons including a kid have reportedly died during stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations. More than 25 persons are injured, the condition of six is critical. @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/S1KDCPhHK5 — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) June 4, 2025

