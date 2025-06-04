Royal Challengers Bengaluru made headlines, creating history by clinching the Indian Premier League title for the first time ever in 18 years of existence. They beat the Punjab Kings in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match in Ahmedabad by six runs to fulfill their long-lived dream. The grand achievement called for a grand celebration, and RCB planned on having a majestic victory parade on Wednesday, June 4 in their home city, Bengaluru. But, drawing curtains to their hopes for a victory parade, the Bengaluru Police have denied permission for such an event. IPL 2025 Final: Top Five Performers From Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Clash, From Virat Kohli to Krunal Pandya; Check Full List.

Statement By Bengaluru Traffic Police:

Upon winning the IPL 2025 trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB had planned and announced a victory parade in Bengaluru the next day, on June 4. The parade was supposed to start from Vidhana Soudha, with the ending point at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The IPL 2025 winning side was supposed to meet the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha, and then through an open-top bus parade enter the home venue.

But, the Bengaluru Police have denied Royal Challengers Bengaluru permission to hold a victory parade, and instead the entire team, will be felicitated at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) to 6 PM. Also, it has also been known that entry to the stadium of this felicitation ceremony will only be allowed to ticket and pass holders, others will be restricted. It has also been understood that the public have been advised to avoid the CBD area in Bengaluru from 3 PM to 8 PM. People have also been advised to use public transport as parking space around the stadium is limited.

