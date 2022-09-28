Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary. Died at the tender age of 23, Shaheed Bhagat Singh is one of the most celebrated revolutionaries who stands out ahead of the legends of India's independence movement.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes:

Nitin Gadkari Tweeted:

M Venkaiah Naidu Pays Homage to Revolutionary:

Ashok Gehlot Pays Humber Tributes:

Arvind Kejriwal Tweeted:

Naveen Patnaik Remembers Supreme Sacrifice of Legend:

Akhilesh Yadav Tweets:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)