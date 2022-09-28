Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary. Died at the tender age of 23, Shaheed Bhagat Singh is one of the most celebrated revolutionaries who stands out ahead of the legends of India's independence movement.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes:

I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/0mxyWEcqEo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

Nitin Gadkari Tweeted:

मां भारती के वीर सपूत अमर बलिदानी शहीद भगत सिंह जी के जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र अभिवादन। pic.twitter.com/kYMP0jl4Rq — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 28, 2022

M Venkaiah Naidu Pays Homage to Revolutionary:

Let us pay our respectful homage to an immortal son of Bharat Mata, #ShaheedBhagatSingh , on his Jayanti today. Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s supreme sacrifice for the motherland is etched indelibly in the annals of history & will forever serve as an inspiration to future generations. pic.twitter.com/fIk1cm6Ebn — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) September 28, 2022

Ashok Gehlot Pays Humber Tributes:

Humble tributes to Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. He was an epitome of courage and patriotism, who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of India’s independence. His ideals, courage and martyrdom would inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/HQU5XZPDVp — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal Tweeted:

अमर बलिदानी शहीद-ए-आज़म सरदार भगत सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। हम सब 130 करोड़ भारतीयों को एक साथ मिलकर भगत सिंह जी के सपनों का भारत बनाना है, भारत को दुनिया का नम्बर-1 देश बनाना है। pic.twitter.com/ks7xntqZpU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 28, 2022

Naveen Patnaik Remembers Supreme Sacrifice of Legend:

अमर बलिदानी शहीद-ए-आज़म सरदार भगत सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। हम सब 130 करोड़ भारतीयों को एक साथ मिलकर भगत सिंह जी के सपनों का भारत बनाना है, भारत को दुनिया का नम्बर-1 देश बनाना है। pic.twitter.com/ks7xntqZpU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 28, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav Tweets:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)