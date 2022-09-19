The Aam Aadmi Party, on Monday, refuted reports of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann allegedly being too drunk while boarding plane which led to delay in flight to Delhi. Lufthansa also clarified through a tweet that the delay was on account of delayed inbound flight and not unruly or drunk passenger as has been alleged. Earlier, Sukhbir Singh Badal had alleged that Mann deplaned from a Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight in Germany as he was ‘too drunk to walk’. He asked the Aam Aadmi Party to come clean on the matter. The Siromani Akali Dal president also demanded that the Central government raise the issue with the German government.

Check Tweet of Sukhbir Badal:

Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe.1/2 pic.twitter.com/QxFN44IFAE — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 19, 2022

Lufthansa Clarifies on Delay:

Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 19, 2022

Press Conference by AAP Punjab:

