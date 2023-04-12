Bathinda Military Station firing incident led to the death of four army persons inside the artillery unit on Wednesday morning at around 4:35. While investigation is underway, Punjab Minister Anmol Gangan Maan, said, "It is a matter of an internal fight." She also said that she had a word with the SSP.A rifle with ammunition has been missing for the last two days. However, the reason behind the conflict is unknown. Firing Reported Inside Bhatinda Military Station in Punjab, Four Killed.

Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan On Bathinda Military Station Firing Incident

#WATCH | "It is a matter of an internal fight. I have spoken to SSP and investigation is underway," says Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Bathinda Military Station firing incident pic.twitter.com/nCgZetUKiJ — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Bathinda Military Station Firing Incident Initial Investigation Report

Bathinda Military Station firing incident | As per initial reports, it seems an internal issue as a rifle with ammunition had been missing for the last two days. Search ops are underway inside military station where there is thick plantation in some areas: Top sources — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

