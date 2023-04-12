A firing incident was reported from Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday (April 12) during the early wee hours around 4:35 am. Four people have been injured. The area is now under strict surveillance and security.

South Western Command of the Indian Army said the search operation is in progress.

Firing At Bathinda Military Station

Punjab | Four casualties reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station today. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress: HQ SW Command pic.twitter.com/yTMAjAQAD2 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

