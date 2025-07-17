A tragic road accident in Bhilai’s Supela area claimed the life of 17-year-old Raunak Dwivedi late at night near Panch Rasta Chowk. Around 10 PM, Raunak was riding a scooter with a friend towards Shriram Chowk when a street dog suddenly ran across the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, the speeding scooter lost control and plunged into a roadside drain. Raunak sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, while his friend suffered minor injuries after being thrown to the side. Locals rushed both to the hospital, but doctors declared Raunak dead on arrival. The heart-wrenching incident was captured on a nearby shop’s CCTV camera, and the footage has now gone viral on social media. Supela police have launched an investigation after registering a case of accidental death. Deoria Road Accident: Woman Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Bike While Crossing Road in Uttar Pradesh.

Accident in Bhilai

आवारा आतंक -- #छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में आवारा कुत्ते ने पहले एक बाइक वाले पर हमला किया, सौभाग्य से वो बच गया. लेकिन कुछ ही सेकेंड के बाद उसी कुत्ते ने एक स्कूटी सवार पर हमला कर दिया जिससे स्कूटी अनियंत्रित होकर गिर गई. स्कूटी सवार 17 वर्षीय रौनक द्विवेदी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई. pic.twitter.com/aW1x9mqs7A — Deepak Singh (@SinghDeepakUP) July 16, 2025

