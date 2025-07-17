Deoria, July 17: A 50-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road near Balpur-Srinagar intersection on the Deoria-Kasya road in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Thursday morning, police said. A house was hit by a fast-approaching motorcycle coming from the Deoria, the bike rider fled the scene immediately after the accident, at around around according to police.

She had come to visit her maternal home in Balpur Srinagar, the residence of Rajesh Maddheshiya, police added. She was seriously injured, her family took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tarkulwa. From there, doctors referred her to Maharishi Devrahwa Baba Medical College in Deoria, police said.

Due to her critical condition, Usha was further referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College, but she died on the way, police added. SHO Mrityunjay Rai said that efforts are underway to trace the biker and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.