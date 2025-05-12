A woman was killed and several others were injured after a speeding school bus ran over several vehicles waiting at a traffic signal in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday, May 12. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, a yellow bus is seen speeding toward the Bhanwarkuan intersection in Bhopal. As unsuspecting commuters waited at the signal, the bus crashed into a car and then ran over several two-wheelers, dragging them along. "A bus coming from Roshanpura towards the Peetal Mandir area collided with several vehicles...The driver tried to stop the bus but was unable to control it, resulting in the collision. According to the information received so far, one young woman named Ayesha Khan has died in this accident. Four or five other individuals have been injured and are currently being treated at various hospitals," Police station incharge Sudhir Arjaria said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed in 2 Separate Road Accidents.

Bhopal Bus Accident

Woman Killed, Several Injured After Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Police station incharge Sudhir Arjaria says, "A bus coming from Roshanpura towards the Peetal Mandir area collided with several vehicles...The driver tried to stop the bus but was unable to control it, resulting in the collision. According to the… pic.twitter.com/KSZxxECn1K — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

