A 51-year-old man, Rishiraj Bhatnagar, died of a heart attack in Bhopal after his 8-year-old son Devansh got stuck in an elevator during a brief power outage on Monday night. The child was rescued safely within minutes after the generator started, but the emotional shock proved fatal for the father. Rishiraj collapsed moments after rushing to instruct the guard to switch on the manual generator. Police believe he suffered a severe panic attack fearing for his son’s safety. The incident occurred in Nirupam Royal Palm Colony, Jatkhedi. Rishiraj, an insurance and property broker, lived with his schoolteacher wife and two sons. His elder son, Harshit, recently passed Class 12. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 25-Year-Old Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Procession in Sheopur, Video Surfaces.

Bhopal Man Dies of Heart Attack

