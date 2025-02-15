In a heartbreaking incident, a 25-year-old groom died of a heart attack during his wedding procession in Sheopur district. The groom, son of the village panchayat’s sarpanch, was riding a horse as part of the traditional ‘baraat’ when he suddenly collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest. The joyous celebration quickly turned into a scene of shock and grief as family members and guests rushed to help the groom. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sudden Death in Kasganj: Shopkeeper Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Laughing With Customers in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

25-Year-Old Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Procession in Sheopur

मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर में एक दूल्हे की शादी के दौरान ही हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई। 25 वर्षीय दूल्हा, ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच का पुत्र था। वह बारात में घोड़े पर सवार था, तभी अचानक उसे दिल का दौरा पड़ा और वह गिर पड़ा। pic.twitter.com/5p593BrNGO — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) February 15, 2025

