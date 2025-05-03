Heavy rainfall lashed Odisha today, May 3. According to the news agency ANI, heavy rain hit several parts of Bhubaneswar city in Odisha today. The heavy downpour also led to the uprooting of trees in a few places in Bhubaneswar. A post shared by Odisha Fire and Emergency Services shows its staff working on the ground to cut uprooted trees and clear the road at Sahidnagar in Bhubaneswar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with cloud-to-ground lightning activity across multiple states, including East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal. India Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, and Lightning Across Multiple States; Check Details Here.

Rainfall Lashes Parts of Bhubaneswar

#WATCH | Odisha: Heavy rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar city pic.twitter.com/JRdkiRcV7o — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

Uprooted Tree Cutting and Road Clearance Work

Uprooted tree cutting and road clearance work: Kalabasakhi gusty wind #Kalabaisakhi Dt- 03/05/25, at- Sahidnagar, Rajiv Bhawan of Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/JwmYNd0Md7 — Odisha Fire & Emergency Services (@OdishaF_ES) May 3, 2025

