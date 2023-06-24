Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Bhupat Bhayani has landed in trouble after a CCTV video of him checking in at a hotel with a married woman in Surat went viral. CCTV footage showed the legislator signing a check-in form with a woman at an OYO hotel in the city. According to the reports, the AAP leader left the hotel with his face covered with a handkerchief within an hour after the woman's husband came knocking on the room. The clip is being widely shared on social media and has fetched wrath for the Kejriwal-led party in the state.

Bhupat Bhayani Caught In OYO With Woman Video:

OYO होटल में शादीशुदा महिला के साथ check-in कर रहे ये महोदय गुजरात के माननीय हैं किसी को भनक ना लगे इसलिए AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani ने मात्र 800 रुपये वाला कमरा बुक किया लेकिन अभी 50 मिनट ही हुआ था कि महिला का पति भी होटल पहुंच गया... MLA रुमाल से चेहरा ढककर किसी तरह भाग… pic.twitter.com/xsruFiwYZk — Abhishek Anand Journalist 🇮🇳 (@TweetAbhishekA) June 23, 2023

Gujarat AAP MLA Escapes When Her Husband Arrives

