The Economic Offences Wing of Raipur have registered an FIR against Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the Mahadev App case. This implicates that Baghel has been named as a suspect in the Mahadev Online Book app case, worth of Rs 6,000 crore. The case was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including those related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery. According to sources cited by ANI, the case against Baghel and 21 others was registered on March 4th. Mahadev App Case: ED Acting at Behest of Its Political Masters, Alleges Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

FIR Filed Against Bhupesh Baghel:

Economic Offences Wing of Raipur has registered an FIR against former Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in the Mahadev App case. The case has been registered under sections 120B, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC. The case was registered on March 4 against Bhupesh… pic.twitter.com/Bu2zCsg0TK — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

