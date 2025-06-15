In Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district, a 25-year-old man named Parmeshwar Sahu was tied to a pole and brutally beaten in public on June 12 in Kumhari village. The attackers, two tractor drivers, suspected him of tipping off mining officials, leading to vehicle seizures. Parmeshwar was beaten with belts and sticks even in front of his brother. More men later joined the assault. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. A video of the incident has gone viral. Police say the violence was also fueled by a past love affair and old enmity. One accused, Yashwant Patel, has been arrested, while others remain absconding. Bhupesh Baghel condemned the growing boldness of the sand mafia in the state. Gwalior Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Dragged on Road by Drunk Man and His Wife After She Objects to Verbal Abuse; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Thrashed in Balodabazar

