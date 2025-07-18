The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, July 18, arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering probe against him linked to an alleged liquor scam. Earlier in the day, ED conducted fresh raids at the premises of Chaitanya Baghel in connection with the case. Chaitanya Baghel Faces ED Raid: Congress Slams Centre for Raids on Premises of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Calls It ‘BJP’s Plot To Distract Attention From Parliament’.

Chaitanya Baghel Arrested

#BREAKING: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel, was arrested by the ED from his Bhilai residence in connection with the liquor scam. The arrest occurred while Bhupesh Baghel was in the Assembly, leading to significant uproar pic.twitter.com/kmUMJ5RuQm — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

