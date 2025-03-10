A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials faced an alleged attack by Congress workers in Durg, Chhattisgarh, after conducting a raid at former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s residence on Monday, March 10. The ED had carried out a day-long search at Baghel’s residence. As the officials exited the premises, their vehicle was surrounded and briefly blocked by a crowd reportedly comprising Congress supporters. Video footage shared by ANI shows the mob shouting slogans and banging on the ED team’s car. Security personnel were seen intervening to control the situation and escort the officials safely. Chaitanya Baghel Faces ED Raid: Congress Slams Centre for Raids on Premises of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Calls It ‘BJP’s Plot To Distract Attention From Parliament’.

Congress Workers Allegedly Attack ED Team Post-Raid in Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | Durg, Chhattisgarh: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was allegedly attacked while they were coming out of the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after a day-long search. Their car was surrounded and briefly stopped from leaving… pic.twitter.com/39de2hWtT9 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

