In a bizarre incident, a car overturned at the departure terminal of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, or the Patna Airport, on Sunday morning, October 19. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the car lying overturned at the Patna Airport terminal. "I was at a speed of around 10 to 20 kmph. I felt like someone came and closed my eyes all of a sudden. That's how this happened. I have been driving all my life, but such an incident had never happened to me," the car driver told news agency ANI. Paliganj Road Accident: 3 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Plunges Into Canal in Bihar.

Car Overturns at Patna Airport Departure Terminal

