In a chilling case of domestic violence, a man in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district brutally beat his wife to death with a stick in front of their children, while neighbours shockingly recorded the act instead of intervening. The accused, Kalimullah, is currently on the run. The victim, Mehrunnisa, had returned from her maternal home just two days earlier. Witnesses said her children cried and pleaded as their father continued hitting her, even after she collapsed. Kalimullah reportedly has a history of drug abuse and violence. The couple had three children, and Mehrunnisa had two sons from her previous marriage. An FIR has been registered, and police are actively searching for the accused, as outrage grows over the community’s inaction. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Before Ending His Life in Kalaburagi.

Man Kills Wife in Bihar (Disturbing Video)

