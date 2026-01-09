New Delhi, January 9: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, be conferred upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In his letter, Tyagi highlighted Kumar’s decades of public service and his role in Bihar’s developmental "turnaround." He drew parallels to the recent conferment of the award upon socialist icons Karpoori Thakur and Chaudhary Charan Singh, arguing that Kumar’s contributions to social justice and administrative reform place him in the same league of distinguished leadership. The request comes as the JD(U) seeks to consolidate Kumar's legacy following his record tenth swearing-in as Chief Minister late last year. While opposition parties have yet to comment, JD(U) officials maintain that the recognition would honor the "Nitish era" of governance marked by women's empowerment and infrastructure growth. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Discusses Development and Political Issues (See Pics).

KC Tyagi Seeks Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/cEMa2bvYj6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2026

