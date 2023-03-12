Manish Kashyap, the main accused in the case of the 'fake' videos of attacks on migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu, posted a photo of him being arrested by Bihar police on Twitter. In a post, he informed of his arrest. "I am happy that I am going to jail for the citizen of Bihar," he wrote. However, Bihar police have now clarified the issue. The cops said that the post made by Kashyap is fake and misleading and a fresh FIR is being lodged against him in this matter. ‘Attack on Bihari Labourers in Tamil Nadu Is Fake News’, Say Bihar Govt Officials After Interacting With Migrants.

Bihar Migrant Workers Attack Video Case:

