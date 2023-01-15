A man was tied on a pole and beaten by a group for allegedly stealing a bicycle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. as the people surround and crowd him. In the disturbing video, one man can be seen initiating the violence after which everyone else in the crowd follows suit. The men can be seen kicking and grabbing the alleged thief by his hair to reprimand him. A man from the crowd tries to calm the people. A voice can also be heard asking the crowd if they like unleashing the assault on the man. Viral Video: Accused of Theft, Youth Thrashed With Belt in Moving Padmavat Train in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

