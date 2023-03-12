Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has lodged an FIR against folk artists from Vrindavan on charges of theft of costly items worth Rs 5 lakh from his residence in Patna. Yadav's close aide Misaal Sinha registered an FIR alleging that folk artists who were called to perform during Holi at the minister's residence carried out the theft on March 9 before they left for Vrindavan. Police are investigating the matter. Holi 2023: Dressed Up as Lord Krishna, Tej Pratap Yadav Plays Flute, Celebrates Holi at His Residence in Bihar's Patna (Watch Video).

Theft at Tej Pratap’s Residence:

Bihar Min Tej Pratap Yadav's assistant M Sinha registered FIR against theft at Minister's residence. He alleged that artists from Vrindavan who were called to perform for the festival of Holi at his residence carried out the theft. Police have initiated a probe into the case.… https://t.co/liW5btHXwc pic.twitter.com/B56xlzJWsT — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

