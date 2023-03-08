Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi at his residence in Patna on Wednesday (March 8). He celebrated the festival with full fervour. He was seen playing the flute melodiously adorned the get-up of Lord Krishna. He wore a huge crown and a kurta, added with a scarf. People in the video can be seen playing Holi with colours. Holi 2023 Wishes & WhatsApp Status Video: Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Greetings, Messages and SMS for the Loved-Filled Festival of Colours.

Bihar Minister Celebrates Holi At His Residence

#WATCH | Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav plays the flute as he celebrates the festival of #Holi at his official residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/rogLFOl3AP — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

