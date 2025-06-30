In a shocking incident from Gaya, Bihar, six girls were nearly swept away by a sudden surge of water while visiting a local waterfall on Sunday, June 29. A viral video shows the group enjoying the site when the water flow intensified without warning. While other tourists managed to jump to safety, the girls lost their balance and began to drown. Panic followed as the current grew stronger, but quick-thinking tourists nearby rushed to their aid. They managed to pull all six girls back to safety just in time. Bihar Rains: 2 Killed, 2 Injured Due to Lightning Strikes in Gaya Amid Intermittent Monsoon Rains.

Tourists Rescue Girls From Waterfall in Bihar

