Patna, June 28: Amid intermittent monsoon rains, lightning strikes claimed the lives of two people and injured two others in Gaya district, Bihar, on Saturday. In the Guraru block, Dinesh Yadav (40), a resident of Daulata village, died after being struck by lightning near Bhaduki village while returning from Rafiganj in Aurangabad. His sudden death has left the family in shock.

In a separate incident in Pandey Pokhar village of Guraru, Rohit Kumar (14), son of Ramesh Manjhi, died on the spot after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle in a barren field. “There is news of two people dying due to the lightning strike. At present, one body has been sent to Magadh Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. We will recover another dead body for the post-mortem. Police are taking further action,” the SHO of Guraru Police stated. Bihar Rains: 25 Killed in Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms in Several Districts (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, in the Aams block, a lightning strike damaged the upper part of a temple, injuring two people living nearby. The injured have been identified as Suhana Parveen (12) and Jaimala Devi (30). Both are undergoing treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Aams and are reported to be out of danger. “Both injured are being treated and their condition is stable,” said Dr. Mahesh Prasad, Medical In Charge, PHC Aams. Lightning strikes are regularly reported in Bihar during the monsoon season, despite alerts issued by the Meteorological Department. Seven Die as Rain, Hailstorms Wreak Havoc in Bihar's Siwan.

Rural areas remain particularly vulnerable, with many people falling victim to such incidents while working in the fields or during daily chores. Authorities have urged people to take precautions during storms, avoid open fields, and follow weather alerts to minimise risks during the ongoing rainy season. The officials suggested people stay away from trees, electric poles and clay houses and take shelter inside concrete structures in case of rain. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to compensate the family members of the deceased with Rs 4 lakh ex gratia.

