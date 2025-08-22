A shocking incident from Bijnor’s Nagina area has gone viral after CCTV footage exposed a domestic help’s disturbing act inside her employer’s kitchen. The elderly woman, who had been working at a trader’s home for nearly 10 years, was caught urinating in a glass and sprinkling it over freshly washed utensils. Suspicious of her behaviour, the family had secretly installed CCTV cameras, which captured the horrifying act. When confronted, the woman was handed over to the police. During questioning, she admitted to the act but refused to reveal her motive. Police confirmed no formal complaint was filed by the family, though she was booked under Section 170 BNS for breach of peace and presented before the court. The disturbing video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and disbelief. Ghaziabad Shocker: House Help Caught Urinating in Kitchen Utensil in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Surfaces.

Domestic Help Caught on CCTV Urinating in Glass, Sprinkling on Utensils

अगर आपने भी अपने घर में कोई सहायिका रखा है तो गौर से देखिए. ये महिला बिजनौर एक व्यापारी के घर में काम करती है. इसने पहले गिलास में पेशाब किया.फिर वही पेशाब रसोई में बर्तनों पर छिड़का .पूरी घटना CCTV में हुई कैद. pic.twitter.com/YcZlpe45Um — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)