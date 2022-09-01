The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice in plea seeking Rs. 1000 crore compensation from Serum Institute of India, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, State government of Maharashtra for the death of a girl allegedly due to COVID-19 vaccine side effect. A lawyer appearing for Gates has accepted the notice in court. The plea seeking compensation was filed by the father of the deceased girl.

Check Tweet:

