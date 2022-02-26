A flight carrying more than 200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine has landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Air India's first evacuation flight departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive, officials said.

Check Tweet:

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine, has landed in Maharashtra's Mumbai. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Bb19P6eGEv — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

