Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings were disrupted on Friday after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot allegedly presented an old budget. Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje targeted CM Gehlot and said that the CM kept reading the old budget for 8 minutes. “You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget," Raje said. Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: Embarrassment for Congress As CM Ashok Gehlot Reads Out Excerpts of Last Year's Budget in State Assembly, Video Goes Viral.

Vasundhara Raje Targets Ashok Gehlot:

#BreakingNews "For 8 minutes CM was reading old budget, When I was CM I used to read & check the budget atleast two-three times. A CM who reads a big document like this, you can understand how safe is state in his hands." :Former Raj CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia#RajasthanBudgetpic.twitter.com/vmFV4vAxpH — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)