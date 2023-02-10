Jaipur, February 10: In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House. Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: CM Ashok Gehlot Presents Budget on Theme of ‘Bachat, Rahat, Badhat’ in State Assembly (Watch Video).

CM Ashok Gehlot Reads Out Excerpts of Last Year's Budget in State Assembly:

बजट से पहले राजस्थान सरकार की हुई किरकिरी, अशोक गहलोत ने पुराना बजट पढ़ा - 8 मिनट तक पुराना भाषण पढ़ते रहे, विपक्ष ने कहा लापरवाह मुख्यमंत्री बिना पढ़े आ गए। - सरकारी मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी ने सीएम के कान में आकर टोका। - राजस्थान में पहली बार बजट भाषण के दौरान कार्यवाही स्थगित। pic.twitter.com/tn7POY61kc — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) February 10, 2023

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

