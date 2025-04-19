In a dramatic incident from Budaun, a 43-year-old woman, Mamta, reportedly eloped with her daughter’s father-in-law, Shailendra (46), on April 11, taking along jewellery, cash, and valuables. Her husband, Sunil Kumar Singh, a truck driver frequently away for work, filed a police complaint after discovering the affair. He alleged Mamta had been involved with Shailendra for nearly a year. Their son, Sachin, backed the claim, saying his mother often called and met Shailendra at home. The duo vanished after a phone call, sparking a police search. Dataganj Circle Officer KK Tiwari confirmed that efforts are underway to trace the pair, and legal action will follow based on their findings. Muzaffarnagar: Mother of 3 Elopes With 9-Years-Younger Nephew in UP, Threatens Husband With ‘Blue Drum’ Fate if He Tries To Intervene (Watch Video).

Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Father-in-Law

रिश्ते हो रहे तार तार.. सास- दामाद के बाद अब समधी संग फरार हो गई 4 बच्चो की माँ UP के अलीगढ़ में सास के दामाद संग फरार होने की घटना अभी पुरानी भी नहीं हुई थी कि अब बदायूं जिले के दातागंज से एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां 4 बच्चों की मां अपने समधी संग फरार हो गई है।… pic.twitter.com/mfEu5apjtu — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)