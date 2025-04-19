In a bizarre love story from Muzaffarnagar’s Tisang village, a 35-year-old woman, mother of three, allegedly eloped with her 26-year-old nephew, leaving behind her husband and children. The incident occurred on March 19 but was kept under wraps due to social stigma. The woman’s husband claimed she threatened him, referencing the infamous “blue drum” murder case in Meerut, warning him of a similar fate if he pursued her. Fearing for his life, he sought police protection and requested her return for the sake of their children. The couple reportedly took INR 40,000 cash and jewellery. Police have tracked the woman to Mawana, Meerut, where she is living with her nephew. According to officials, she has refused to return to her husband. Both individuals are adults, and police are continuing efforts to locate and question them. Kanpur Man Returns Home Early, Catches Wife With Neighbour in Bed; Chews Off Lover’s Private Parts in Rage.

Woman Elopes With Nephew

मुजफ्फरनगर: भांजे के साथ मामी घर से फरार, मामा ने लगाया आरोप मामा ने अपने भांजे पर मामी को भगाने का आरोप लगाया पीछा करने पर नीले ड्रम में भरकर मारने की धमकी दी गई पीड़ित ने SSP कार्यालय पहुंचकर मदद की गुहार लगाई पीड़ित ने एसएसपी से सुरक्षा की भी अपील की घटना जानसठ कोतवाली के… pic.twitter.com/m18niteMsL — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 18, 2025

