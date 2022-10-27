The C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata in partnership with Airbus in India, reported ANI citing defence officials. Reportedly, the manufacturing plant will be set up in Gujarat's Vadodara. Indian Air Force to Formally Induct Indigenously-Built Light Combat Helicopter Tomorrow.

Check Tweet:

C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force to be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat: Defence Officials pic.twitter.com/0txKqTlDIX — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

