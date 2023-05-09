Captain Rakesh TR of the Indian Army's Para Special Forces , who prevented a fidayeen attack by risking his life during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Jammu last year, has been awarded Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu. During the PM’ rally Captain Rakesh pinned down one of the terrorists by bringing down heavy fire on him and then, with utter disregard for his own safety and showing nerves of steel, charged towards the terrorist and neutralized him with accurate fire. Shaurya Chakra 2023 Award Winner: Captain Rakesh TR of 9 PARA Special Forces Receives Honour for Preventing Fidayeen Attack During PM Narendra Modi’s Public Rally in April 2022.

Captain Rakesh TR Awarded Shaurya Chakra

#WATCH | Captain Rakesh TR, of 9 PARA (Special Forces) awarded Shaurya Chakra for eliminating one terrorist and preventing a fidayeen attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally on April 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/7sRyTeqtBz — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

