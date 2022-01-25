Six Army personnel awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, including five posthumous. Naib Subedar Sreejith M of 17 Madras awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation in July 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir while carrying out search operations. Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar of the Rajput Regiment awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for killing two terrorists while leading a Combat Action Team in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020.

Check Twitter Thread Here:

Six Army personnel awarded the Shaurya Chakra- third highest peacetime gallantry award, including five posthumous.#RepublicDay — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)