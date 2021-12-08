Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the Mi-17 V5 crash on Wednesday, was awarded Shaurya Chakra on Independence Day this year for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died on Wednesday in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. A total of 14 people, including General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, were onboard the ill-fated Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) Mi-17 V5 helicopter when it crashed near Coonoor.

Tweet By ANI:

Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, injured in military chopper crash, was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year’s Independence Day for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020. pic.twitter.com/BR53FlS18M — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Tweet By IAF:

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)