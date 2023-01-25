Captain Rakesh TR of the 9 PARA (Special Forces) has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for eliminating one terrorist and preventing a fidayeen attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally on April 24 last year on the eve of Republic Day 2023. Padma Awards 2023 Full List: Check Names of Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri on Eve of India's 74th Republic Day.

Captain Rakesh TR of 9 PARA Special Forces Receives Honour:

