The Central Railway (CR) has announced a 27-hour special traffic and power blocks from November 19 night for demolition of the dilapidated British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on its suburban line. This is likely to impact the movement of several local and express trains. To avoid traffic congestion, nearly 18 Express trains have been cancelled and 68 mail Express trains have been either short terminated or short originated at Dadar, Panvel Pune and Nashik stations. The information regarding train cancellation, short termination is available on the social media handle of Central Railway. Mumbai Local Train Update: 27-Hour Mega Block on Central and Harbour Line Starting Tonight for Dismantling of British-Era Carnac Bridge, Check Timings and Affected Routes

List of Trains Cancelled:

27 Hours Block - Carnac Bridge Dismantling Special Traffic & Power Blocks from 23.00 hrs on 19.11.2022 to 02.00 hrs on 21.11.2022 on all 6 lines and 7th line between CSMT-MASJID Stations for dismantling of Carnac ROB EXPRESS TRAINS CANCELLED ON 19.11.2022.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mUZx6QTgjk — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 19, 2022

27 Hours Block - Carnac Bridge Dismantling Special Traffic & Power Blocks from 23.00 hrs on 19.11.2022 to 02.00 hrs on 21.11.2022 on all 6 lines and 7th line between CSMT-MASJID Stations for dismantling of Carnac ROB EXPRESS TRAINS CANCELLED ON 20.11.2022.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Vlxj28poDk — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 19, 2022

27 Hours Block - Carnac Bridge Dismantling Special Traffic & Power Blocks from 23.00 hrs on 19.11.2022 to 02.00 hrs on 21.11.2022 on all 6 lines and 7th line between CSMT-MASJID Stations for dismantling of Carnac ROB EXPRESS TRAINS CANCELLED ON 20.11.2022.@RailMinIndia 3/3 pic.twitter.com/Ot1HlLZ47E — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 19, 2022

