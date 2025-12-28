The Western Railway has announced the temporary closure of certain staircases of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at Kandivali and Vasai Road stations. The temporary closure comes into effect from Monday, December 29. "In connection with station improvement works, some part of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at Kandivali and Vasai Road stations will be closed for commuter movement w.e.f 29th December, 2025," Western Railway said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, at the Kandivali station, the South staircase of the 2nd North-most Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Platform No. 1 will be closed for commuters with effect from December 29. However, the press release said that commuters can use the newly constructed staircase of the same width on the North side of the same FOB. It further added that the platform will be available for use by commuters. At Vasai station, the South staircase of the 3rd North-most FOB on Platforms No. 6 and 7 will be closed for commuters. Authorities further said that a newly constructed staircase, along with a 60-metre-long deck, will be available for use by commuters. Is There Sunday Mega Block on December 28, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

FOBs at Kandivali and Vasai Road Stations To Be Closed for Commuter Movement

