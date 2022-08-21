The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the Excise Policy case. So far, a total of 9 private people have been named in the FIR. "Except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, LOC has been issued against all private persons," CBI Sources said.

Check Tweet:

CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the Excise Policy case. Total 9 private persons have been named in the FIR. Except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, LOC has been issued against all private persons: CBI Sources pic.twitter.com/R16aktc0a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)