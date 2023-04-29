Chief of Defence Staff (CSD) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday addressed the "Rising India" event in Delhi. Speaking at the event, CDS General Anil Chauhan said that India is emerging as the third largest ecosystem for startups globally. He also said that over 84,000 startups recognized by the government exist today. "By 2024, we hope to overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest economy in the world," he said. CDS General Anil Chauhan also said that the global security environment currently is in a state of flux and the new order is yet to crystallize. India to Become Third-largest Economy in 4-5 Years: Piyush Goyal.

We Hope To Overtake Germany To Become the Fourth-Largest Economy

