India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer's love for dogs is well known, as the player has often spoken about his fondness for the animal, having owned a Labrador named 'Betty'. However, Iyer's habit could have seen the Indian cricketer in a pickle when the Punjab Kings' captain tried to interact with a dog, who, in turn, attempted to bite the player instead. As shared on social media, Iyer was trying to touch a nearby dog when the animal attempted to bite the player's hand, which, thanks to quick reflexes and a calm approach, the Indian player managed to withdraw in the nick of time. Iyer has been named in India's squad for IND vs NZ ODI 2026, and is expected to feature in the XI, having reportedly gained fitness approval from BCCI's CoE. Shreyas Iyer Hits Bowler For Six In Nonchalant Fashion After Getting Struck On Helmet During Mumbai vs Punjab VHT 2025-26 Match (Watch Video)

Shreyas Iyer Shows Sharp Reflexes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

