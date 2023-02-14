Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that Central government is planning to include additional 21 airports under Krishi Udan. Scindia said that at least 31 airports are under the Krishi Udan. "We are speaking with MoD (Ministry of Defence) to include another 21 airports under Krishi Udan." Jyotiraditya Scindia Places Slippers for Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradyuman Singh, Who Was Barefoot for 66 Days (Watch Video).

21 Additional Airports Under Krishi Udan

Central government is planning to include additional 21 airports under Krishi Udan: Jyotiraditya Scindia — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)