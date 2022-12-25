Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday wore slippers to Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh. Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh was barefoot for around 66 days in protest of non-construction of a road in Gwalior. Angered by the non-construction of the road in Gwalior, the minister gave up his footwear 66 days ago, which was then given by Jyotiraditya Scindia to the Minister. Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh's resolution was fulfilled after the road was built in Gwalior. In a video, Jyotiraditya Scindia can be seen putting the slippers in Minister Pradyuman Singh's feet with his own hands. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says Drones Used for Delivery of Vaccine and Medicines in Remote Areas.

