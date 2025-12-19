Singer Monali Thakur recently shared a surprising and funny incident from her trip to Zurich that left fans amused. The singer revealed that she accidentally dropped her diamond ring into a garbage bin at the Zurich airport early in the morning. In a video posted on social media, Monali explained that the mishap happened around 4 AM when she was throwing trash into the dustbin. Realising her ring had fallen inside, she decided to climb into the bin herself as the airport was nearly empty. Despite struggling to open the heavy lid, a few kind strangers came forward to help her. With their assistance, Monali managed to retrieve her ring safely, laughing off the smelly adventure. ‘The Reason’: Did Monali Thakur Confirm Her Divorce With Restaurateur Husband Maik Richter? Singer Drops Cryptic Post on Instagram Amid Separation Rumours.

Monali Thakur Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Monali Thakur's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)