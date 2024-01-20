Central Railways has introduced a "state-of-the-art" toilet facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, aiming to enhance passenger comfort. The announcement, made through social media platform X, invites passengers to experience the future of comfort. The upgraded toilet facility reflects the railway's commitment to providing a contemporary and improved station experience for commuters. Mega Block on Sunday, January 21, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Harbour and Central Lines; Check Complete Details.

Modern Toilet Facility at CSMT

Experience the future of comfort! Check out the new state-of-the-art toilet facility at CSMT – where modern design meets convenience. Elevating your station experience! #CSMT #InnovationInInfrastructure #CSMTUpgrades pic.twitter.com/pC7khuEpi5 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 20, 2024

